The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to russian legislative initiatives to recognize the transfer of Crimea to Ukraine as "illegal," calling it a worthless attempt by the russian dictatorship to legitimize its own gross violations of international law.

This is stated in the comments of the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The introduction of a bill to the Russian State Duma to recognize the decision of the Soviet authorities in 1954 to transfer Crimea to Ukraine "illegal" is a worthless attempt by the Russian dictatorship to legitimize its own gross violations of international law. Meanwhile, the aggressor grossly violated and continues to violate its own obligations, since at one time it legally, documentarily and unequivocally recognized the borders of modern Ukraine at both bilateral and multilateral levels," the report said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that no attempts by the russian authorities to legitimize the annexation of Crimea will change the reality recognized by the world community: Crimea is Ukraine.

"This State Duma bill only once again confirms that this fact, like the inevitability of de-occupation, is clearly understood in Moscow, and therefore such panic initiatives arise," the Foreign Ministry notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that restoring control over Crimea is a strategic task for Ukraine.