Rada suggests punishing commanders for loss of more than 50% of personnel during combat missions

Members of the parliamentary interim investigative commission on the investigation of possible facts of violation of legislation in the Armed Forces have suggested that the Verkhovna Rada introduce the responsibility of a commander for the loss of more than 50% among personnel when executing a combat order.

The authors of the corresponding bill reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The parliamentary interim investigative commission also makes its proposals to improve the conditions of service, and also proposes to prohibit the use of a unit without carrying out its combat coordination, to provide for the peculiarities of expressing distrust of the commander by the personnel of a unit and criminal responsibility for issuing an obviously criminal order.

Criminal liability is provided: for non-payment to military personnel of monetary support or other payments and additional rewards established by law and for submission by the commander of knowingly unreliable information about the unauthorized abandonment of a unit.

The project proposes to normalize the submission of reports and responsibility for the rejection of the report, to prohibit the use of a unit without carrying out its combat coordination.

In addition, it is supposed to call for military service during the mobilization of convicts and prisoners who have not committed serious crimes against the life and health of a person, sexual freedom and sexual immunity of a person, against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, including persons under probation supervision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, proposes to mobilize those who are currently serving sentences for non-serious crimes at their own request.