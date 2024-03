Share:













Copied



Judge Tomoko Akane was elected as the new head of the International Criminal Court (ICC). In March 2023, she issued an arrest warrant for russian dictator vladimir putin.

This is stated in a message published on the ICC website on March 11.

It is reported that judge Rosario Salvatore was elected as the first vice-president of the ICC. He also participated in the preparation of the arrest warrant for putin.

Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou became the second vice-president of the ICC.

It is noted that Akane, Salvatore and Alapini-Gansou were elected for a term of three years. Their powers came into force on the day of election.

"It is a great honor for me to be elected by my fellow judges to the post of President of the International Criminal Court <...> I will focus on the development of dialogue between the judicial authorities, the defense and representatives of the victims, as well as on strengthening the dialogue with the participating states and states that have yet to have not ratified the Rome Statute," Akane said.

We will remind, on March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of russian dictator vladimir putin on charges of illegal deportation of children.

We are talking about Ukrainian children who were illegally taken out of the occupied territories of Ukraine by the russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the russian federation announced a search warrant for the judge of the International Criminal Court, Tomoko Akane, who issued an arrest warrant for putin.

And in September, russia announced that three more representatives of the ICC were wanted.