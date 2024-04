China-Europe freight train services see solid expansion in first two months

Share:













Copied



China-Europe freight train services recorded solid expansion in January and February this year, data from China's railway operator showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips reached 2,928 in the first two months of 2024, up 9 percent year-on-year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

About 317,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via the freight train services during this period, up 10 percent from a year earlier, the railway operator said.

By the end of February, the train services had expanded to cover 219 cities across 25 European countries, according to China Railway.