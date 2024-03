Ukrainians warned about possible new russian fake. It is related to "offensive from Belarus"

The russians can use the news about the military exercises that have started in Belarus to spread fakes about the alleged preparation for a new offensive on Kyiv.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), announced this.

Kovalenko drew attention to the fact that Belarus regularly checks the combat readiness of its units.

Russian propaganda is trying to use such exercises to spread disinformation, including the alleged preparation of a new attack on Kyiv.

"They don't have any reserves or a sufficient presence of russian troops to plan an invasion yet," the head of the CCD emphasized.

It will be recalled that in the autumn of 2023 it became known that russia was preparing to carry out a large-scale information and psychological operation (IPSO) called "Maidan-3" against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian officials have repeatedly reported, the purpose of the "Maidan-3" operation is to divide Ukrainian society.

At the end of February of this year, the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine published a statement, in which it is said that the russian IPSO "Maidan-3" will reach its culmination in the next two to three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of the month, the russians began actively spreading fakes about the alleged evacuation of civil servants from Kherson.

And before that, russian disinformation was actively spreading on the network, which was about the alleged preparation of Ukraine for the surrender of Kharkiv.

We also reported that the russians created a network of fake accounts of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.