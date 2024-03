Share:













NATO has reacted to the Pope's words to Ukraine to "raise the white flag" and begin negotiations with the aggressor country of the russian federation.

NTV reports this.

“Surrender is not peace. President (of russia vladimir - Ed.) Putin has started this war and he could end it today. Ukraine, on the other hand, does not have this option," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg called on all allies to continue to support Kyiv militarily.

Recall that in an interview for the Swiss TV channel RSI, the Pope, answering the question whether Ukraine should raise the "white flag" and negotiate with the russian federation, supported this position.

The Vatican later said that the Pope did not mean the surrender of Ukraine. The press service emphasized that the Pope's words about the "white flag" were taken from the expression proposed by the interviewer.

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, commenting on the Pope's statement, believes that he should turn to putin to encourage him to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

The Bundestag also criticized the statement of the Pope and said that it was putin who should end the war in Ukraine.