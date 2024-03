Scholz does not agree with words of Pope Francis about "courage of white flag", allegedly necessary for Ukrain

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disagrees with the opinion of Pope Francis, who said the day before that Ukraine should be ready to negotiate with the aggressor country of russia.

This was said by the Chancellor's press secretary Steffen Hebestreit, his words are quoted by the German agency DPA.

"As you can imagine, the Chancellor does not share the Pope's opinion on this issue. Ukraine is defending itself against the aggressor," Hebestreit said.

We will remind you that last Sunday, March 10, the Pope, speaking about the war between Ukraine and russia, said that Kyiv should have "the courage of the white flag" and be ready for negotiations with russia.

In addition, in the Vatican they called the possibility of sending the troops of Western countries to the territory of Ukraine a "terrible scenario".

The Vatican believes that it would be great to find some way to force both Ukraine and russia to start talking about peace talks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of March 10, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the Pope should appeal to dictator vladimir putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

The Pontiff's statement was also criticized in the Bundestag. Members of the German parliament said that Francis should call on putin to take down his "pirate flag" and not talk about a "white flag" for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also responded to the Pope's words, saying that surrender is not peace.