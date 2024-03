Navy tell whether russia will be able to replenish Black Sea Fleet

The russians cannot withdraw and bring their ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, just as our state cannot do this.

This was announced by the representative of the Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon.

Pletenchuk emphasized that the russian military cannot afford to leave the waters of the Black Sea due to the presence of russian coasts on both the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"They also cannot afford not to fulfill the task of protecting their territorial waters, because it would be an open capitulation," explained the representative of the Navy.

At the same time, the invaders can replenish the Black Sea Fleet with only a limited number of ships, due to russia's access to the Azov-Black Sea region.

"Here, the question is different: does it make sense, because they are currently limited in the use of existing ships. What is the sense of adding more targets for the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea?" Pletenchuk asked rhetorically.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian naval drones were able to cut off the supply of the russian base in Syria from the Black Sea ports.

For the sixth day, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation do not enter the Black Sea after the damage to the patrol vessel "Sergey Kotov", which was destroyed on March 5.