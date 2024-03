Share:













Russia mined the cooler and other objects on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, preparing it for destruction and release of radioactive materials.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, told about this in a new film from the documentary series "Military Intelligence of Ukraine".

In addition, conditions have been technically created under which russia can control this situation and make a nuclear catastrophe at any moment with a countdown from 10 hours to 14 days.

"This is one of the main aspects on which the russians emphasize. They write in their reports that it will be impossible for the Ukrainian side to localize the place of the accident. The scattering of radioactive elements will last as long as it was loaded at that moment," explained the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of this year, the IAEA published a report on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in which it stated that the russians do not allow the organization's observers into the reactor halls.

According to the IAEA, the russians are doing this to hide the real situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

And on January 20, the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, reported that the occupiers had once again laid mines around the Zaporizhzhia NPP perimeter.