Share:













Copied



Forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine overnight into Monday, March 11, shot down 15 kamikaze drones of the enemy of the Shahed type. In total, the russian invaders launched 25 such drones for another attack.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 25 UAVs of the Shahed type. 15 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," said the morning report of the military command.

Most of the enemy drones, namely ten, were destroyed over the Odesa Region.

The Air Force noted that it was a massive drone attack in the region, and combat work to repel the air strike lasted one and a half hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a night air attack on Kharkiv overnight into Monday, March 11, with the use of strike drones, three hits were recorded in the territory of the city's Slobidskyi district. As a result, in particular, a high-rise building, administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged.