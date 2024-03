Share:













Ukrainian politicians and officials have once again reported on the risk of increased turbulence in the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as representatives of law enforcement structures and special services, announced the preparation of the coup d'état.

According to the spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Andrii Yusov, the russians are actively preparing to destabilize the situation: they are buying up Ukrainian Telegram channels, bribing politicians, and creating thousands of accounts for bot farms.

All this may indicate a new phase of russia's cognitive war against Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that the russians are conducting a large-scale information campaign to discredit President Zelenskyy.

The mass media have already repeatedly written about the involvement of the russian PSYOPS Ninth Shaft (connected with the special services of the russian federation) in the organization of high-profile operations against Ukraine.

According to the information of major journalists, russian PSYOPS may be related to the stimulation of division within our society, as well as the creation of artificial crises in relations with Western partners.

Bloomberg also informs that Moscow is conducting an active campaign to undermine Zelenskyy's power. russia is trying to destroy Zelenskyy's democratic legitimacy and his authority in society. In addition to Ukraine, structures controlled by the Kremlin conduct subversive activities in EU countries and the United States.

Ninth Shaft is known for its wide range of tools for working with public opinion leaders and mass media in NATO countries. Its goal is to turn the EU and the United States towards negotiations with russia and to create the impression that Ukraine is hopeless.

Having analyzed the working technology of the russian PSYOPS, its participation in the development of the scenario of "discrediting the authorities" in Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

Previously, the russians actively developed a track about the alleged split between the Presidential Office and the military and spread Western claims to Ukraine. It is logical to assume that they could be engaged in planning a coup to plunge the country into chaos, which would lead to the collapse of the front and the loss of Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.