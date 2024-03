Share:













Ukraine officially begins negotiations on the resumption of passenger air transport with the regulators of the United States and the European Union. Consultations are also taking place with the Civil Aviation Administration of Israel.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction / Minister for Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine publication.

According to the minister, it is too early to talk about any terms, but the Ukrainian side is already conveying to the regulators its vision of how the market will work under martial law, as well as its risk assessment, approaches, and algorithms.

"There are not many examples in the world of airports operating where drones or missiles can arrive at any time. Israel is the most successful example. We have spent a lot of time and are consulting with the Civil Aviation Administration of Israel," said Kubrakov.

According to him, at the level of plans, there are different scenarios regarding the number of airports that can be opened in Ukraine.

"It is important for us to hear the first official feedback from the regulators," the minister added.

Kubrakov noted that there are European airlines that are interested and want to be the first in the resumption of the Ukrainian air market, but he refused to name them. According to him, negotiations are also underway with three Ukrainian companies.

"They also confirm, of course, that they want to fly here, these are their base airports, their base country," the minister said.

As for the creation of one's own national aviation operator, at the moment, as Kubrakov explained, it is definitely not a priority during the war, but later, this issue will have to be returned to.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ryanair plans to open 75 routes from Europe to Ukraine after declaring the airspace safe.