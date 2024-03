Next meeting of Ramstein will be held on March 19

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will be held on March 19 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the press service of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe told Radio Svoboda.

“U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to hold an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on March 19, 2024. Austin again invited the world's defense ministers and senior military officials to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the various security challenges U.S. allies and partners are facing."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous, 19th, meeting, which took place in the online format, was held on February 14. It discussed issues of strengthening air defense, artillery systems and drones, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) unites about half a hundred countries that are involved in the allocation of weapons to Ukraine in its counteraction to russian aggression.