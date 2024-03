Share:













Turkiye has expressed its readiness to hold a summit to resolve the war if russia and Ukraine agree, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Since the beginning, we have made, and continue to make every contribution in our power for the termination of the war on the basis of negotiations,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding Ankara is ready to host a peace summit in which russia will also participate.

According to him, Turkiye supports the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine, as well as Kyiv's course on integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

Erdogan also said that during the talks, they discussed in detail the issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.

“We are pleased that our bilateral trade is stable despite the war,” he said, adding that the two sides agreed to increase the target of bilateral trade to USD 10 billion.

For his part, the President of Ukraine spoke out against russia's participation in the summit, adding that representatives of the russian federation who are ready for a "just peace" should take part in the development of an international peace plan.

"We want to get a result: a just world and a fair one for Ukraine. Therefore, let the first civilized countries of the world develop a detailed plan and have a result, and only then they will attract representatives of Russia, just those who are ready for a just peace," UP quotes Zelenskyy.

Despite the bellicose rhetoric and statements of intention to continue the war in Ukraine, through diplomatic channels, putin expresses readiness for a ceasefire and negotiations with Kyiv, sources and American officials close to the kremlin told The New York Times in late December.

According to them, putin has been sending corresponding signals since September 2023. At the same time, he no longer demands that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government be removed from power in Ukraine. The truce, which Putin is ready to go to, implies the preservation of a sovereign Ukraine with Kyiv as its capital, but leaves almost 20% of Ukrainian territory under russian control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkiye is ready to accept peace talks between russia and Ukraine to establish a "long and fair" solution to the war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this at the end of February.