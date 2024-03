Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine "continue to expand the bridgehead" on the left bank of the Dnieper, the Southern Defense Forces said in a message on Telegram.

"In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, the daily counter-battery struggle does not stop. Although the enemy did not conduct assault operations during the current day, however, it carried out artillery and mortar attacks in the Krynky area," the Armed Forces said.

As noted, "Ukrainian soldiers hold positions, carry out measures to strengthen and expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper."

At the same time, according to the Defense Forces, "Russian invaders are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance, continue to pressure with artillery, use a large number of attack drones of various types, for the first time in 10 days they sent a guided aircraft bomb from a tactical aircraft, striking a residential five-story building in the center of Kherson."

As a result of shelling by russian forces, according to the agency, a seven-year-old child was killed.