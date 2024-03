Share:













The war in Ukraine will last for years and will end only with the departure from the power of vladimir putin. Representatives of the russian authorities are preparing for this, Verstka reports with reference to federal officials and parliamentarians.

According to one prominent senator, the war will last until 2030.

"By that point, Putin will not leave." And he is the face of the special military operation. While Putin is in power - "neither the special military operation will end, nor they, representatives of the West, will retreat. So we are here for a long time," the source said.

The United States and other allies of Ukraine are "extremely exhausted" by the war, but they do not plan to surrender, the federal official admits. Therefore, he said, military action could last for another three to five years.

"Then everything will go into static, and then it will completely fade away, it will be yes, smoldering," the official suggests.

"We will conduct these hostilities from the trenches for a very, very long time. This conflict will drag on for years, remember my word," says one of the State Duma members.

At the same time, government officials note that they are already "used" to the war.

"My colleagues and I initially discussed this (events at the front) constantly, were aware of all the news. Now, on the contrary, we have gone deep into our personal affairs, work duties, now we are preparing for the presidential election," says another official.

According to him, among his colleagues and friends it is not customary to discuss depression and burnout due to what has been happening over the past two years, because "we cannot feel bad here, because bad is about guys at the front."

However, there is still fatigue.

"It is depressing to feel that the "special operation" will never end. That it is definitely for a long time," the official says, adding that he does not hope for the end of the war in the near future.

Russians are also used to war. As the latest Levada Center survey showed, almost half of citizens, if they follow it, then do not follow it very closely (there is 35% of these, 11% do not follow at all, and 1% have not heard anything about it), and a minority awaits a quick end: 45% expect the war to last more than a year, and 21% do not imagine when it may end (difficult to answer).

At the same time, 52% are in favor of starting peace talks, and 40% are in favor of continuing the war. Despite the fact that almost two-thirds (66%) of russians agree that russia pays too high a price for participating in the war, the vast majority (77%) support the actions of the russian army in Ukraine and expect that the war will end in victory for russia.