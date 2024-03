Share:













Indian intelligence agencies said they had uncovered a network of "human traffickers" sending citizens of the country to fight on the side of the russian army in Ukraine. This was preceded by police raids on several travel agencies, AFP reports.

At least two Indian citizens who fought in the ranks of invaders from the russian federation were killed in the war. At the same time, several recruits told the agency that they were sent to the front line under false pretenses.

Investigators from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained several suspects, the intelligence agency said in a statement. Now they are being interrogated.

"These traffickers acted as an organized network and attracted Indian citizens through social media such as YouTube... as well as through local representatives (and) agents under the pretext of high-paying work in Russia," the statement said.

Indians who responded to the announcement were sent to the front line against their will, the CBI claims. So far, more than three dozen cases of Indians being sent to russia have been identified. Intelligence agencies are working to identify other potential victims.

Among the suspects, the CBI named an employment agent from Dubai, Faisal Khan, who advertised vacancies in the russian army on his social media channel Baba Vlogs. Khan said in February that he really helped organize the trip of 16 Indian citizens to russia at the end of last year. However, he argues, it was planned that they would be arranged for auxiliary posts in the rear.

Khan said he was "struck" when the recruits were given weapons and "decided to stop the recruitment process."

Several Indian recruits told AFP in February that they were lured by promises of high salaries and russian passports and then sent to the front lines. They were promised non-combat roles, but instead trained in the use of Kalashnikov rifles and other weapons before being sent to Ukraine.

India's foreign ministry earlier said it was working to release about 20 Indian citizens "stuck" in the russian army.