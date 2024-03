NSDC Secretary Danilov does not exclude appearance of troops of other countries on territory of Ukraine

In Europe, discussions on the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine in the future do not subside. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stressed that we are not talking, for example, about the participation of French forces in battles, but only about their actual presence in our country to help in the rear.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov noted that the West can help the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only with weapons.

During a conversation in the UP project, he stressed that this issue is sensitive and cannot always be public. However, now Kyiv is waiting from its partners primarily for military support.

"We absolutely do not exclude the appearance on our territory of certain military units of certain countries if they make the appropriate decision," Danilov said.