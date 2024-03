Share:













The U.S. Senate has supported a package of bills on partial funding for the government for 2024 (ends at the end of September).

The documents were approved by 75 senators, 22 opposed, Reuters reports.

The decision was made hours before the funding deadline.

Senators approved USD 467.5 billion in spending. That would provide funding for agriculture, transportation, housing, energy and a range of other programs. The bills will be sent for signature to U.S. President Joe Biden.

The package passed a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives earlier in the week. The Senate vote was delayed as some conservative Republicans demanded a vote on migration and other topics.

Congress has yet to vote on a larger package of spending bills that address the military, homeland security, health care and other areas. Two packages of bills provide for USD 1.66 trillion in spending.