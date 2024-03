Share:













Chinese state departments ignore the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabykin: most of his numerous requests for meetings remain unanswered, a source familiar with the question told Bloomberg.

Riabykin was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to China on April 26, 2023. Since arriving in Beijing, he has sent requests for talks to almost 40 different ministries and municipalities, but in almost a year of work he has managed to organize only a few meetings, Bloomberg notes. At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “communication channels between China and Ukraine are unimpeded.”

The agency compares this situation with how the ambassador of the terrorist country of the russian federation Igor Morgulov is treated in Beijing. He began work in China in September 2022, and at the end of last year announced "a large number of contacts at the higher and highest levels."