AFU repel 22 attacks on Novopavlivka axis, 15 attacks on Avdiivka axis in a day - General Staff

Last day, March 8, 63 combat battles took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the most enemy attacks on the Novopavlivka axis (22) and Avdiivka axis (15).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency

During the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, carried out 113 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

During the day, 63 combat clashes with russian occupiers were recorded.

So, on the Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders 3 times in the areas of Synkivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv Region, trying to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny and Spirne, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Armed Forces continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Pobieda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 22 times.

On the Orikhove axis, 8 attacks by invaders in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region were repulsed.

On the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces attacked 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile forces units hit 1 area of ​ ​ the concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point, 3 electronic warfare stations, 1 heavy flamethrower system of the Solntsepyok TOS-1A and 1 ammunition depot of the invaders.

