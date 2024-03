Share:













Russian occupation troops are still holding the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine and trying to increase the pace of their operations.

Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Intelligence Center, stated this at a briefing, ERR reports.

According to him, the pace of the operation of the russian army, which by this time had gradually decreased, began to gain momentum again. This is especially true for ground forces. However, despite the increase in the pace of the operation, russia's operational and tactical goals remain unrealized.

Kiviselg noted that russia has focused on identifying possible weaknesses in Ukraine's defense.

The russians concentrated on the Luhansk (Kupiansk - Kreminna - Svatove) and Donetsk (Bakhmut and Avdiivka) axes.

"In both areas, the Russian Federation's armed units have advanced. Fortunately, this has been to a very limited extent. In the Bakhmut region, there has been some progress in the northwest and the west. In the Avdiivka region there have been no significant changes on the front,” Kiviselg said.

As for the south of Ukraine, there, according to him, the activity of hostilities was lower.

Russian troops continue to try to advance in the direction of Robotyne and Verbove, and on the left bank of the Dnieper, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the bridgeheads established there and resist attacks by russian forces.

Recall, according to Lithuanian intelligence, the russian federation will be able to fight with Ukraine for at least another two years.