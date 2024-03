We must make sure Ukraine wins this war. British Defense Secretary Shapps records appeal from center of Kyiv

Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps has recorded an appeal in the center of Kyiv. In it, he stressed that the democratic world should be convinced of Ukraine's victory in the war with the aggressor country russia.

Shapps's video message was published on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m in Kyiv to raise the alarm to the democratic world - we must make sure Ukraine wins this war. The UK has stepped up to do more than ever, with our largest military support package to date. Every nation must now do the same and ensure freedom triumphs over tyranny,” said Grant Shapps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UK Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps said that Britain will allocate GBP 125 million (just over USD 160 million) for the procurement of 10,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Ukraine.

He also called on international partners to join the UK in efforts to supply the Ukrainian military with unmanned vehicles to counter the russian invasion.

In addition, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron said that Britain can lend Ukraine all the assets of the russian Central Bank frozen in the country, since russia will still be forced to pay reparations to Kyiv after the end of the war.