Increased fines for evaders are more effective than blocking accounts - national security committee deputy ch

Yehor Cherniev, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, believes that increased fines for those who evade mobilization are more effective than blocking accounts.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"My personal position is that increased fines are definitely more effective than blocking accounts, as proposed in this bill," the MP said about the mobilization bill.

Cherniev does not believe that blocking accounts will be the effective norm for attracting people to military enlistment offices, but it will definitely affect the economy negatively.

He noted that people have already begun to withdraw money from accounts, even before the adoption of the bill, which is why the economy is suffering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security, defense and intelligence did not support the blocking of accounts of evaders, electronic summonses and lowering the mobilization age in the bill on mobilization.