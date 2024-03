Share:













Canada will become the ninth country participating in the "drone coalition".

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The co-leaders of the coalition are Latvia, Great Britain and Ukraine.

"The expansion of the "drone coalition" will help solve our tasks on the battlefield. We continue to call on partners to join the Drone Coalition. Our goal remains the same - to attract USD 1.5 billion to finance Ukrainian drone production," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

The Ministry of Defense notes that it recently presented to the military attachés of the partner countries the vision of the development of the "drone coalition", the priority goals remain the support of Ukrainian production and the creation of software solutions for the military in the shortest possible time.

The "Drone Coalition" was officially launched as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

It was previously joined by Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the "coalition of drones and EW" was created by Ukraine and Latvia, the decision was made during the visit of Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv in December 2023.