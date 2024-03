Weapons are not given because of russia and Ukrainian anti-corruptionists, who destroyed image of Ukraine in t

Uliana Suprun, former Minister of Health of Ukraine, admitted that the work of the so-called anti-corruptionists was directed against the interests of Ukraine. Over the years, they deliberately formed a negative image of the country in the West.

She stated this in an interview with journalist Yuliya Borysko.

Uliana Suprun named two reasons why Ukraine is unable to convince its Western partners to provide more weapons. The first is russia's influence on Western governments and societies, which the aggressor country has been working on for decades.

The second is the so-called anti-corruptionists who undermined the image of Ukraine in the world. Therefore, while the russian federation was building its reputation in Western democracies, Ukraine's reputation was being destroyed by its representatives.

"We reinforced it. When we went to Western countries and said how corrupt we are. Our organizations went there and said: "Everyone in Ukraine is corrupt, everything must be changed." A full-scale war begins, the same people go to Washington and say: "Give us everything". Wait, you're the most corrupt country ever. You told us not to trust your government officials, and now you want us to trust them?" Uliana Suprun said.