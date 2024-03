Share:













The nuclear fuel of the American company Westinghouse will be loaded into the reactors of the Khmelnytska nuclear power plant (Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region), thus, from now on, all domestic nuclear power plants will use American heat-separating assemblies.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Fresh Westinghouse nuclear fuel for two nuclear power units of the Khmelnytska nuclear power plant with VVER-1000 reactors is already on the site of the station...They will be loaded into the reactors of the Khmelnytska NPP already this year - during planned and preventive repairs. Until now, the two units of the Khmelnytska NPP operated on russian fuel, purchased before full-scale invasion. After February 24, 2022, Energoatom completely stopped cooperation with the aggressor country," the message says.

According to the report, the company carried out a number of technical works, as well as purchased the necessary equipment, so that all Ukrainian nuclear power units with VVER-1000 and VVER-440 reactors operate on Westinghouse nuclear fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom expects that 2 AP 1000 power units, which will be built at the Khmelnytska NPP together with the American Westinghouse, will be put into operation in 2027-2029.

The Khmelnytska NPP operates 2 power units (VVER-1000) with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (connected in 1987 and 2004).