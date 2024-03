Polish Seimas adopts resolution on sanctions on agricultural products from russia and Belarus

The Polish Seimas adopted a resolution calling for the introduction of sanctions on the import of russian and Belarusian food.

Polsat News writes about it.

441 MPs supported the corresponding decision, two abstained.

"We call on the European Commission to submit a proposal on the introduction of sanctions on the import of russian and Belarusian food and agricultural products into the EU," the draft resolution reads.

The document adds that imports of food and agricultural products from russia and Belarus continue to bring huge revenues to their producers, sellers and budgets.

"Our moral duty is to stop trade that can directly or indirectly contribute to strengthening the ability of russia and Belarus, which supports it, to continue the war against Ukraine," the document says.

It will be recalled that Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said that Poland buys russian grain, dumping Ukrainian grain on the ground.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the delivery of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine was never blocked at the border with Poland.