Zaluzhnyi agrees to position of ambassador to the UK, but his candidacy has not yet been agreed upon in Britai

Share:













Copied



The former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has accepted the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to Great Britain.

This is reported by the BBC of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to the publication, he will be appointed only after the presidential decree, after passing the entire procedure of coordinating the candidacy with Britain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they had already sent a corresponding request to the British side.

As the publication writes, 50-year-old Zaluzhnyi had no experience working in diplomatic positions. However, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he had to communicate a lot with the military leaders of many states. It is also known that in 2020, Zaluzhnyi graduated with a master’s degree in international relations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of protecting Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary renewal of the Armed Forces. Zelenskyi also noted that he offered Zaluzhnyi to continue being on the team.

Later that day, Zelenskyy announced in a video message that he had appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And on February 9, Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to ex-chief Zaluzhnyi.