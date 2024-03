EU to extend trade liberalization measures with Ukraine for another year but with exceptions for poultry meat,

The Committee on International Trade of the European Parliament approved the extension of measures to liberalize trade with Ukraine for another year, until June 5, 2025, while if the import of poultry meat, eggs, and sugar exceeds the average volumes of 2022 and 2023, duties on them will be re-introduced.

This follows from a statement by the European Parliament, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Deputies of the European Parliament in the Committee on International Trade by 26 votes with ten against and one abstention supported the proposal to extend the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas for Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU for one more year, from June 6, 2024, to June 5, 2025, from with the aim of supporting Ukraine in the conditions of russia's ongoing aggressive war against the country," the message reads.

At the same time, it is noted that the legislation authorizes the commission to take quick action and introduce any necessary measures if significant disruptions occur on the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries due to Ukrainian imports.

"The agreement also provides for 'emergency braking' for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry meat, eggs, and sugar, which means that if imports of these products exceed the average volumes of 2022 and 2023, the tariffs will be reimposed," says the statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is ready to record the level of exports of eggs, chicken meat and sugar to Poland at the level of 2022-2023.

In May 2022, the EU abolished customs duties on all Ukrainian goods for a year.

At the same time, in May 2023, the EU extended the "economic visa-free regime" with Ukraine for another year.