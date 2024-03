Share:













A power unit of one of the nuclear power plants has been taken out for scheduled repairs.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A unit at one of the NPPs has been taken out for scheduled repairs. At the same time, there are nine units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used in case of need. Commercial import and export of electricity is also planned," the message says.

It is noted that there is no shortage of electricity. At the same time, its own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, due to the electricity surplus observed in Ukraine's power system for the second week in a row, several power units of nuclear power plants are operating at reduced capacity, while the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company is preparing them for planned repairs.