Share:













Copied



In February 2024, sales of EVs increased 2.3 times year over year to 3,924.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In February, the sales of passenger EVs were 3,881 (new – 926 cars), commercial EVs – 43 cars (new – 2 cars).

The most popular new EVs in February were Volkswagen ID.4 - 257 cars, BYD Song - 104 cars, Honda eNS1 - 96 cars, Nissan Ariya - 71 cars, and Honda M-NV - 49 cars.

The most popular in February among pre-owned EVs registered for the first time in Ukraine were Nissan Leaf - 416 cars, Tesla Model 3 - 380 cars, Tesla Model Y - 279 cars, Volkswagen e-Golf - 210 cars, and Hyundai Kona Electric - 161 cars.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 7,500 EVs have been registered for the first time in Ukraine, which is 2.5 times more than in the same period last year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sale of EVs increased 2.8 times year over year to 37,600.