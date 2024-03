Share:













The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved a resolution on the urgent return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) under the full control of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The IAEA, by a majority of votes, supported the draft resolution on nuclear safety, security and guarantees in Ukraine developed by Ukraine. The document, in particular, calls on russia to urgently withdraw all unauthorized personnel, including military personnel, from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and to immediately return the plant to the full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. This is necessary to ensure its safe and reliable operation," the message reads.

In addition, the adopted document expresses serious concern about the unstable state of nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, especially the lack of properly qualified personnel at the site, gaps in the implementation of planning and warning works, the lack of reliable supply chains, the vulnerable state of water supply, external power supply and the installation of anti-personnel mines in the buffer zone between the internal and external perimeter of the installation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September 2023, during the 67th session of the IAEA general conference, 69 countries supported the resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine, which called on the aggressor state russia to immediately withdraw military and occupation personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to full control of Ukraine.

On March 4, 2022, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by russian troops.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has six power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.