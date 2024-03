Share:













Overnight into March 7-8, the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with S-300 and Kh-59 missiles, as well as with Shahed-type attack drones. A total of 37 drones were launched.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"Overnight into March 8, 2024, the enemy attacked the south and east of Ukraine, using one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle launch area - Balaklava, Crimea)," it says in the message of the Air Force of the AFU.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as means of radio-electronic warfare, were involved in the display of the air attack.

As earlier reported, the russian army continues to monitor the situation in the Black Sea. It periodically conducts pinpoint missile strikes using guided Kh-59 and anti-radar Kh-31P.

In this way, the russians are checking the readiness of air defense systems to carry out appropriate reconnaissance. Currently, there is no increased activity, even in the enemy's tactical aviation. However, it sometimes flies and chooses routes over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.