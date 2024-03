U.S. Embassy in Moscow urges citizens to be cautious in the next two days

The U.S. Embassy in the aggressor country, russia, urges its citizens to avoid large gatherings in the next two days.

The relevant application is available on the website of the Embassy.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts," the message reads.

Americans in the U.S. are advised to:

Avoid crowds;

Follow local media updates;

Keep in touch with loved ones.

These measures should be followed in the next 48 hours.

Also, the Embassy recalled the telephone numbers that you can call for help and the Embassy's pages on social networks.

