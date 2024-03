Share:













From March 8, the Dnipro metro station in Kyiv will resume normal operation.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From March 8, the Dnipro metro station will resume normal operation. The station's schedule is from 5:41 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.," the message reads.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration draws attention to the fact that the Dnipro metro station is above-ground, so during the air alert it will be closed for the transportation of passengers for safety reasons.

The Dnipro metro station has not been operational for passenger transportation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the planned 2024 repair of the Metro Bridge in Kyiv will not affect the operation of the subway.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko promises that the movement of trains at the six closed stations of the "blue" line of the metro should be resumed already in the summer.