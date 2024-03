Share:













The immediate operational objective of the russian occupation forces is the capture of the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region, but they are unlikely to be able to carry out a full-scale assault on the town.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defence.

As the Defence Intelligence noted, now the russian occupiers are continuing attacks in order to expand control over the town of Bakhmut, which they captured in May last year.

According to the British Defence Ministry, the occupation army of the russian federation advanced and occupied the eastern parts of the village of Ivanivske, as well as attacks Ukrainian positions in Bohdanivka.

On this axis, russia's immediate operational objective is almost certainly the capture of Chasiv Yar, located about 5 km from the front line.

"Despite some gradual tactical gains, it is highly unlikely that Russian forces are currently able to attempt a full-scale assault on the town," the review said.

Recall that the volunteers recently went to the front positions of our defenders in the Donetsk Region and showed on video what the town of Chasiv Yar looks like, which russian troops are trying to capture.