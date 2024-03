Share:













Russian propaganda channels published a video showing the destruction of one of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 HIMARS, used by the Ukrainian military. A russian drone spotted the wheeled HIMARS and its trailing support vehicles next to a treeline in Nykanorivka, Donetsk Region around 40 km from the front line, according to Forbes.

According to the publication, an Iskander hypersonic missile was aimed at the HIMARS.

The publication notes that the fate of the crew is unknown, and also wonders why the HIMARS was idling in the open in broad daylight.

The first footage of the confirmed destruction of a US-supplied M142 HIMARS launcher in service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Russian military.

The launcher was parked on the edge of a field and was targeted with what appeared to be a single Islander missile, which… pic.twitter.com/c6IKMD2KQG — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) March 5, 2024

“Losing one HIMARS isn’t a killing blow for the Ukrainian army. The United States gave Ukraine 39 HIMARS. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France also donated 25 M270s, which in essence are tracked HIMARS with twice the rocket-capacity. All that is to say, the Ukrainians still have 98 percent of their HIMARS and M270s,” it was reported.

Ukraine actively uses HIMARS in hostilities, including against enemy manpower. So, earlier, a video of a Ukrainian military strike with HIMARS against an accumulation of russian occupation army troops near the village of Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson Region, was published on the network.