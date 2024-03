Share:













The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the introduction of mandatory photo and video recording during the delivery of summonses from representatives of the Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support.

A member of the Committee, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Friz, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The recommendation of the NACP (National Agency on Corruption Prevention) regarding the introduction of mandatory photo/video recording during the delivery of summonses from representatives of the Territorial |Recruitment and Social Support Centers was supported," she said about the preparation of the bill on mobilization for the second reading.

The committee supported that the opening of the account of a conscript should not be mandatory, but only at will.

The Committee also supported the proposal of the NACP to remove discretionary powers in the bill from district commissions, which can submit petitions for postponement of sending to basic military service for citizens who are of conscription age.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stefanchuk could not predict the date of adoption of the bill on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence did not support the provisions on blocking the accounts of evaders, issuing electronic summonses and lowering the mobilization age in the bill on mobilization.