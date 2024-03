Share:













Shareholders of the largest oil-producing company, Ukrnafta, have appointed new members of the supervisory board at the general meeting on March 6.

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the newly elected supervisory board includes three independent members and two representatives of shareholders - the Ministry of Defense and Naftogaz.

The company's shareholders will be represented by State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Lyudmila Darahan, and by Naftogaz - Roza Tapanova, who was also a state representative in the previous supervisory board of Ukrnafta.

Tapanova is a member of the Supervisory Board of Oshchadbank; previously, she was the head of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

Tapanova also worked in the law firm of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

It is noted that three independent members were elected based on the results of a transparent and independent competition. They are:

- Tim Dodson, who has more than 40 years of experience in mining and geology, was an executive vice president at Equinor and currently chairs the board of directors of Ennox Technology Sdn Bhd, a Norwegian waste oil processing company.

- Ireneusz Fafara, a specialist in the financial, industrial, and oil and gas sectors with over 30 years of work experience, for eight years headed the largest oil refining company in the Baltic States, Orlen Lietuva, whose plant processes 10 million tons of oil per year.

- Duncan Nightingale, who has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, is an international expert in the search for oil and gas reserves in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and is currently the chief executive officer and a member of the board of Blacksteel Energy, where under modernization of production facilities took place under his leadership.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended 2023 with a profit of UAH 24 billion.

In November 2022, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state property for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.

50%+1 share of Ukrnafta belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine.