Partisans of the ATESH movement have carried out subversive actions in the Moscow Region, russia, destroying the relay cabinet near the Golovkovo Railway Station, which made it difficult to use the railway branch used for the enemy's military purposes.

This follows from a statement by the ATESH partisan movement.

"An agent of our movement successfully destroyed a relay cabinet near the Golovkovo Railway Station, Solnechnogorsky District of the Moscow Oblast," the message reads.

It is noted that this action made it difficult for the partisans to use the railway line around Moscow, which is used for military purposes.

"Our goal is to stop the military supplies of the Putin regime to the front line," ATESH added.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the fact that on March 4, the railway bridge across the Chapaevka River in the Samara Oblast of the aggressor state of the russian federation was blown up. It is noted that the use of the bridge, through which military goods were transported, will be impossible for a long time.

Last month, partisans of the ATESH movement carried out a sabotage on the railway of the russian federation, which was used to transport missiles: "As a result of setting fire to the relay cabinet, the use of the railway, which is used to transfer missiles to the arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was stopped."