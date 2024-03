Ukrainian dairy exports up 22% to 8,500 tons in February

In February 2024, the exports of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 22% month over month to 8,500 tons and, in monetary terms - by 26% to USD 16.6 million.

This follows from a statement by the Association of Milk Producers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, 15,130 tons of dairy products were exported, which is 3% more compared to last year's period.

At the same time, export revenue in the first two months of 2024 amounted to almost USD 29 million, which is 14% less than last year.

The main export categories in monetary terms were milk and condensed cream - 33%, cheese - 23%, ice cream - 13%, and butter - 12%.

In 2023, compared to 2022, the export of Ukrainian dairy products decreased by 4% to 108 thousand tons, and in monetary terms - by 38% to USD 253 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.