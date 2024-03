Share:













In stores in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region there is a food shortage.

It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

According to the National Resistance Center, this is a consequence of the policies of the occupation administrations, which set the threshold for food prices in order to reduce social tension in the face of growing poverty of the local population.

It is noted that each store owner must conclude a corresponding memorandum with the russians in order to obtain permission to conduct activities. However, in such conditions, goods began to disappear from the shelves of stores, and in order to compensate for the loss of profits, the owners limited the salary of employees.

Also, trade from under the counter is growing in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian invaders are preparing for a large-scale imitation of "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, they plan to attract students of russian universities to participate in extras.

According to the National Resistance Center, the authorities of the aggressor country of the russian federation continue to implement the strategy of ethnic cleansing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. After the "election" of the russian dictator putin, the russians will only strengthen this process in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories, russian invaders created so-called "youth centers" in order to recruit Ukrainian youth.