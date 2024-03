AFU destroy russian command post and two Murom-M complexes in Tavria axis

Last day, on March 5, the enemy carried out 33 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, 136 kamikaze drone strikes, 1,143 shellings and 67 assaults in the Tavria axis.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi in his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, the defenders firmly hold the defense, carry out active actions in certain directions, and consistently destroy the enemy.

The enemy's total loss in manpower per day is 515 people (killed and wounded). 4 more russian occupiers were captured.

The enemy's losses in weapons and military equipment amounted to 71 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 10 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 11 cars and 16 units of special equipment. 237 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 more important enemy object - the command post of one of the motorized rifle brigades of the russian armed forces.

Also among the destroyed russian equipment - 1 multifunctional optical-electronic reconnaissance complex Ironia, 2 surveillance complexes Murom-M, 5 units of buggies at once.

