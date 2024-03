Third ship in 5 weeks. British intelligence analyzes losses of russia in Black Sea

British intelligence has analyzed the losses of the aggressor state of the russian federation in the Black Sea over the past five weeks.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

The department recalled that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine using Magura V5 surface drones.

The review noted that the same drones attacked the russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov on February 14.

Sergei Kotov was introduced into the Black Sea Fleet only in July 2022. It had previously been targeted by surface drone attacks in July and September 2023, suffering minor damage and returning shortly after both cases.

"This is the third Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel sunk in the past five weeks. Likely because of Black Sea Fleet losses, on 15 February 2024, the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed,” the review said.

The intelligence added that Ukraine continues to limit the freedom of maneuver of the russian Navy in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, a russian patrol ship of Project 22160 Sergei Kotov was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and sustained three damages at once.

As a result of the destruction of the russian ship Sergei Kotov, 27 crew members were injured, 7 occupiers were killed. Information on the losses of russians is being further clarified.