Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Yevhen Kuzkin as the deputy head of the Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kuzkin held the post of the deputy head of the Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development since January 2023, and since September 2021 he served as the chairman of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mustafa Nayyem as the head of the Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.