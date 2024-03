One of Turkey's oil terminals will stop accepting products from russia due to fears of US sanctions

Global Terminal Services (GTS) has closed its terminal in the Turkish port of Dortyol for russian oil due to increased sanctions pressure from the United States of America.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the GTS statement.

GTS informed journalists that it has decided to cut off all possible connections with oil of russian origin. In late February, the company's clients received a corresponding message.

"Even in the absence of violations of any laws, regulations or sanctions, it will not accept products of russian origin or products loaded from russian ports as an additional measure to the current sanctions rules," GTS said in a statement.

It is about the oil terminal in the city of Dortyol in the south of Turkey.

The city of Dortyol on the map of Turkey. Photo: Google Maps

The agency notes that the US threat to introduce sanctions against companies that trade with russia has already "cooled" trade between Turkey and the russian federation, which has grown significantly since the beginning of the russian invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Brazilian company Vibra Energia refused to refuel a russian government plane due to possible sanctions from the United States.

We also reported that the banks of the United Arab Emirates began to block transfers of funds from and to the russian federation due to the risk of secondary sanctions.