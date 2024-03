Share:













Copied



Members of the Verkhovna Rada began to deal with monopoly and violations in the Prozorro.Sales.

MP of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharenko stated this on Facebook.

The MP also informed that in order to clarify the situation, he sent an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the State Regulatory Service and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

"It became a frankly interesting fact that the electronic platforms of the system complain about the violation of their rights due to the actions of the Prozorro.Sales, which enjoys a monopoly position on the market, including the constant changes in the conditions of operation, the increase in the remuneration of the state enterprise, at the expense of the funds of the platforms and etc. Why have there been internal conflicts in the system for a long time and how does this affect the country's investment image? I began to understand. The government appointed the State Enterprise "Prozorro.Sales" (today already JSC) as the Administrator of the electronic trading system (ETS), and proposed to consolidate the monopoly position of the state enterprise and monopoly prices for its services by decrees. But, as it turned out, this happened without holding a competition, without an assessment by the Antimonopoly Committee of whether the state support of the ETS Administrator, including the international grants provided to it, is a state aid, and if so, whether is this aid admissible for competition and under what conditions?" Oleksii Honcharenko noted.