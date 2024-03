Share:













Copied



Overnight into March 6, the russians attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 42 Shahed attack drones; of them, 38 drones were destroyed. In addition to dozens of kamikaze drones, the occupiers also used ballistic missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"As a result of combat work, 38 Shaheds were shot down within the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy Regions," the report says.

The occupiers fired rockets from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region. The UAVs were launched from four directions: Chauda and Balaklava in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation, and the russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Krai).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.

The military noted that in addition to attack drones, the enemy attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, which were launched from the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk Region. It was not possible to shoot them down.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in Sumy, there were three hits by Shaheds, and casualties were reported.