Russian forces continue to use tactical aircraft very actively to carry out bombing raids on the territory of Ukraine despite the loss of a large number of aircraft in the last few weeks.

This is stated in a report by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts write, citing reports from a number of Ukrainian and Western media outlets, that russian Su-34 fighter bombers make about a hundred sorties a day.

They use guided aerial bombs that can be dropped approximately 40 kilometers from the target, which reduces the risks of being within the range of Ukrainian air defense systems.

Despite this, over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian military shot down 14 aircraft, 11 of which were russian Su-34 tactical bombers.

The strikes on the russian planes were probably carried out with the help of MIM-104 Patriot and NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, which the Ukrainian military brought as close as possible to the front line.

The ISW noted that the intensification of airstrikes with the use of guided bombs enabled russian forces to dislodge the Ukrainian military from Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Almost a month after the capture of Avdiyivka, russian tactical aviation continues to fly a large number of sorties, despite the danger from Ukrainian air defense systems.

It is likely that the russians want to replicate the effect of massive airstrikes to support ongoing offensive operations elsewhere on the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 4, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the AFU / Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that russian aviation continues to drop dozens of anti-aircraft missiles per day, despite the recent successes of Ukrainian air defense.

According to the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, the Ukrainian military will not be able to shoot down all the guided bombs of the occupiers because this requires a large amount of appropriate ammunition.

According to Humeniuk, the most effective way to combat bombings is to destroy russian bombers, which is what the Ukrainian military is doing.

Earlier, we reported that Avdiyivka showed the russians the effectiveness of the tactics of attacking the positions of the AFU with guided aerial bombs. Experts believe that this tactic should be expected to be used in other areas of the front.